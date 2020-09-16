Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's killing by police. (Sept. 15)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices

Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices 01:03

 Six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home, the city of Louisville has agreed to a major settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

AP Top Stories September 15 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 15th: Israel agreement with UAE, Bahrain; Louisville settles with family of Breonna Taylor; unhealthy air on West Coast..
USATODAY.com
Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement [Video]

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Breonna Taylor wrongful death lawsuit settled for $12 million

 The city of Louisville will pay its largest settlement ever in a police misconduct case. The family of Breonna Taylor will receive $12 million after Taylor was..
CBS News

Black Lives Matter: Louisville to pay US$12 million to Breonna Taylor's family, reform police

 The city of Louisville will pay US$12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's..
New Zealand Herald

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky


Related videos from verified sources

Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family. The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family [Video]

Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family

CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports on the police reforms that stem from the settlement.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published
Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death' [Video]

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death'

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family

 The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's...
USATODAY.com

Multi-million settlement reached in Breonna Taylor lawsuit

 The city of Louisville will pay millions to the mother of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor’s...
Denver Post Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNewsmaxABA Journal

Tweets about this