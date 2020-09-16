|
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's killing by police. (Sept. 15)
