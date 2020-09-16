Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement



[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970