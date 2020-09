You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Clippers can't just show up and win' — Shannon Sharpe on LA's close Gm3 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets after their 113-107 victory last night. It was a back-and-forth game all night, but Los Angeles closed the 4th quarter with a 23-to-10.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:50 Published 1 week ago Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to 'handle' the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE



The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published 2 weeks ago "The Clippers were awe-inspiring" — Skip Bayless on Clippers clinching 2nd seed over Nuggets



The Clippers had a slow first half but rallied in the second half to beat the Nuggets 124-to-111 last night. Paul George led all players with 27 points and Lou Williams chipped in with 23 off the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:20 Published on August 13, 2020

Tweets about this