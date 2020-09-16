|
There's only one name left on the 2020 list of hurricane names. Next up: The Greek alphabet.
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
After the National Hurricane Center assigns the name Wilfred to the next tropical storm, it will be out of names. Up next is the Greek alphabet.
