There's only one name left on the 2020 list of hurricane names. Next up: The Greek alphabet.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
After the National Hurricane Center assigns the name Wilfred to the next tropical storm, it will be out of names. Up next is the Greek alphabet.
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?

Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now? 00:44

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.

One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm

 Pensacola: Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the US..
WorldNews
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding [Video]

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

 The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
USATODAY.com

3 Tropical Storms Formed In About 6 Hours

3 Tropical Storms Formed In About 6 Hours Watch VideoThis year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season isn't letting up. Three new storms formed in about six hours Friday evening.  This is only...
Newsy Also reported by •Newsmax

U.S. SPR Site Suffers Negligible Damage After Direct Hit From Hurricane Laura

 The damage from Hurricane Laura on one of the four U.S. sites holding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is limited to buildings and other support...
OilPrice.com

"Unprecedented" hurricane season continues with Hurricane Sally

 This year's hurricane season is unprecedented, "just like everything else in 2020" said CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli. He joins...
CBS News Also reported by •Newsy

