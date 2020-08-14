Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City closes streets in downtown amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Chicago S-T Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Impromptu Mexican Independence Day Parade Causes Overnight Road Closures In Chicago [Video]

Impromptu Mexican Independence Day Parade Causes Overnight Road Closures In Chicago

An unofficial parade to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day led to multiple street closures downtown early Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:31Published
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:29Published
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this