City closes streets in downtown amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Impromptu Mexican Independence Day Parade Causes Overnight Road Closures In Chicago



An unofficial parade to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day led to multiple street closures downtown early Sunday morning. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:31 Published 3 days ago Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes



As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:29 Published on August 16, 2020 Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day



India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this