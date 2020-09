Islanders Live To Play Another Day, Force Game 6 With Eberle’s Double-OT Winner Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jordan Eberle scored 12:30 into the second overtime and the Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF



Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this