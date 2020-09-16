West Coast Wildfires Disrupt Life Even In Areas Far From Flames
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Poor air quality from West Coast wildfires have interfered with life across the region. In Los Angeles, street vendors were forced inside and parents scrambled to prevent children's asthma attacks.
Satellite imagery of the Western United States, taken by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the incredible amount of smoke create by the recent wild fires in the area. The National Interagency Fire Center says there are 102 large wildfires and so far, more than 4...
The Gulf Shores and surrounding areas of Alabama ordered residents to a mandatory curfew on Tuesday, September 15 as Hurricane Sally approached and is expected to bring potential life-threatening damag