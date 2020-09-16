Global  
 

West Coast Wildfires Disrupt Life Even In Areas Far From Flames

NPR Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Poor air quality from West Coast wildfires have interfered with life across the region. In Los Angeles, street vendors were forced inside and parents scrambled to prevent children's asthma attacks.
News video: Space View Shows Massive Amount of Smoke Created by West Coast Wildfires

Space View Shows Massive Amount of Smoke Created by West Coast Wildfires 01:11

 Satellite imagery of the Western United States, taken by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the incredible amount of smoke create by the recent wild fires in the area. The National Interagency Fire Center says there are 102 large wildfires and so far, more than 4...

