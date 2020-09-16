|
Divers think they've found a U.S. submarine lost during WWII
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
One diver says it's clear the USS Grenadier's crew went through "quite an ordeal," and he hopes finding the wreck will let them "have some closure."
