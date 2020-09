WSJ: FTC Eyes Antitrust Suit Against Facebook Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

U.S. competition enforcers are preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Facebook for more than a year over whether the social media giant has harmed... 👓 View full article

