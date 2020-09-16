Trump Tweets Manipulated Biden Video That Replaces ‘Despacito’ With ‘F– tha Police’ Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump retweeted a fake video of Democratic nominee Joe Biden blasting N.W.A.’s “F— tha Police” Tuesday night. Twitter added a “manipulated media” tag to the tweet to inform viewers that the video didn’t depict anything that actually happened.



“What is this all about?” Trump wrote when he retweeted the clip, which uses a vide of Biden at an event in Florida where he uses his phone to play a song.



The song Biden actually played was Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” Biden played the chart-topping hit after Fonsi introduced him at the event.



*Also Read:* Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video)



Biden tweeted a live-streamed version of the event, explaining he was kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Florida visit.



Numerous journalists replied to Trump’s tweet, pointing out they’d been in the room and heard Biden play “Despacito” and nothing else.



The “manipulated media” button is no stranger to the Trump re-election campaign or administration. White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino earned the label earlier this month when he retweeted a fake video that seemed to show Biden falling asleep during a televised interview.



It wasn’t Biden who was drowsy, however: The original clip actually showed singer Harry Belafonte asleep waiting for an interview with news anchors on Bakersfield, California’s CBS affiliate, KBAK. The image of Biden was inserted over Belafonte’s.



See Trump’s tweet of the — again, fake — moment below:







What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Department of Justice Launches Probe Into John Bolton's Trump Tell-All Book



Trump Campaign's 'Support Our Troops' Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets



Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video) President Donald Trump retweeted a fake video of Democratic nominee Joe Biden blasting N.W.A.’s “F— tha Police” Tuesday night. Twitter added a “manipulated media” tag to the tweet to inform viewers that the video didn’t depict anything that actually happened.“What is this all about?” Trump wrote when he retweeted the clip, which uses a vide of Biden at an event in Florida where he uses his phone to play a song.The song Biden actually played was Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” Biden played the chart-topping hit after Fonsi introduced him at the event.*Also Read:* Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video)Biden tweeted a live-streamed version of the event, explaining he was kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Florida visit.Numerous journalists replied to Trump’s tweet, pointing out they’d been in the room and heard Biden play “Despacito” and nothing else.The “manipulated media” button is no stranger to the Trump re-election campaign or administration. White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino earned the label earlier this month when he retweeted a fake video that seemed to show Biden falling asleep during a televised interview.It wasn’t Biden who was drowsy, however: The original clip actually showed singer Harry Belafonte asleep waiting for an interview with news anchors on Bakersfield, California’s CBS affiliate, KBAK. The image of Biden was inserted over Belafonte’s.See Trump’s tweet of the — again, fake — moment below:What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Department of Justice Launches Probe Into John Bolton's Trump Tell-All BookTrump Campaign's 'Support Our Troops' Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter JetsFox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Business - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom 00:35 As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile. A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: Armed Robbery of TV News Cameraman in Berkeley



Police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a local TV news cameraman in Berkeley last month which was captured on security camera video. (Berkeley Police Dept. Video) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:35 Published 18 hours ago Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates



Trump took to Twitter Monday to share his willingness to participate in another debate. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots



Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

