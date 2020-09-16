Rare mosquito-borne virus suspected in Michigan; 10 counties urged to cancel outdoor events after dusk

Madonna Will Direct Her Biopic



Madonna is planning to direct her own biopic. The musician is co-writing the script with Diablo Cody. The film, which will be distributed by Universal, doesn't yet have a title. The film will follow Madonna's rise to fame, from her Catholic upbringing in Michigan, move to New York City and eventual international stardom. In a recent Instagram Live, Madonna said that the movie will touch on her songwriting, singing and acting.

