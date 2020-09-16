Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare mosquito-borne virus suspected in Michigan; 10 counties urged to cancel outdoor events after dusk

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Michigan officials urged people in 10 counties to cancel outdoor events after dusk as an adult is suspected of having EEE, a mosquito-borne virus.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eastern equine encephalitis Eastern equine encephalitis Species of virus


Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Madonna Will Direct Her Biopic [Video]

Madonna Will Direct Her Biopic

Madonna is planning to direct her own biopic. The musician is co-writing the script with Diablo Cody. The film, which will be distributed by Universal, doesn't yet have a title. The film will follow Madonna's rise to fame, from her Catholic upbringing in Michigan, move to New York City and eventual international stardom. In a recent Instagram Live, Madonna said that the movie will touch on her songwriting, singing and acting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Kid Rock to Join Donald Trump at Michigan Rally [Video]

Kid Rock to Join Donald Trump at Michigan Rally

According to 'USA Today,' Rock will join President Trump on Monday at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township, Michigan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Trump tweets his people have all left Drudge

 President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump 'taking reckless and selfish actions' in..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Robert Reich: Racism Is Profitable – OpEd

Robert Reich: Racism Is Profitable – OpEd Since the first colonizers arrived in the United States to this very moment, wealthy elites have used the tools of theft, exclusion, and exploitation to expand...
Eurasia Review

Screwing With The Unemployment Statistics – OpEd

Screwing With The Unemployment Statistics – OpEd Something is screwy about unemployment numbers out of Washington. In late July, just before the end of the supplemental $600 weekly checks for people...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Softpedia

Breakup in the time of lockdown can be tough: B-town celebs share their experiences

 The lines of The Breakup song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were an instant hit upon release, resonating with many who have...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this