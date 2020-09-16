|
Rare mosquito-borne virus suspected in Michigan; 10 counties urged to cancel outdoor events after dusk
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Michigan officials urged people in 10 counties to cancel outdoor events after dusk as an adult is suspected of having EEE, a mosquito-borne virus.
Eastern equine encephalitis Species of virus
Michigan State in the northern United States
