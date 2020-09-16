|
Hurricane Sally floods downtown Pensacola, Florida
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama early Wednesday, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast. Before sunrise, water was up to the doors of Jordan Muse's car outside the Pensacola hotel where her family took shelter. (Sept. 16)
