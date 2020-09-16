Global  
 

Hurricane Sally floods downtown Pensacola, Florida

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama early Wednesday, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast. Before sunrise, water was up to the doors of Jordan Muse's car outside the Pensacola hotel where her family took shelter. (Sept. 16)
 
Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
 
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, bringing extreme danger to many communities. The wind is a huge concern -- but the water is..
CBS News
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm brought winds of up to 105 miles per hour and threatened devastating rainfall. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:52Published

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

 The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally slams Alabama Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally made landfall on Wednesday morning, bringing torrential rains and causing damage and widespread power outages along Alabama's coast. Baldwin...
Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 2 Ready To Respond To Hurricane Sally Aftermath

 Urban search and rescue teams from the Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Departments are preparing to help out victims of Hurricane Sally which unleashed severe flooding...
