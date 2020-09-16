ABC’s Trump Town Hall Draws 3.8 Million Viewers Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

George Stephanopoulos welcomed Donald Trump Tuesday to an ABC News town hall, when ABC welcomed in 3.8 million viewers.



NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” roughed up the town hall’s audience in their shared 9 p.m. hour.



NBC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was third in viewers with 2.5 million.



*Also Read:* Trump Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Will End Thanks to 'Herd Mentality' (Video)



For NBC, “AGT” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/4 and 5.7 million viewers. At 10, “Transplant” had a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers.



For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 received a 1.0/7 and 4 million viewers. At 9, “Love Island” got a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers. A repeat followed.



ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 2.9 million. Between reruns, the Trump interview from 9 to 10:30 averaged a 0.6/3 and 3.8 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Bob Woodward Denounces Trump's 'Leadership Failure' Amid Coronavirus (Video)



Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was fifth with 1.1 million.



Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 1 million, airing reruns.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 322,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 419,000 viewers. After a repeat, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 303,000 viewers.



During a town hall event on ABC News, President Trump took a question from a local student about claims that he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

