HHS Official: US Could Conduct 3M COVID-19 Tests per Day

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The United States could have a capacity of 3 million coronavirus tests per day this month, and scale as high as 135 million tests a month by October, a top health official told a U.S. Congress panel on Wednesday. Half of the 3 million tests would be rapid point-of-care...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests

UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests 02:22

 Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh tests for coronavirus cases, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on September 13 in Lucknow. Adding on it, he said, before September 30, UP will be the first state to test 10 million. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has...

