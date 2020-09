You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two Jack Russells enjoy swimming in flooded road from storm Sinlaku



Two pet Jack Russells enjoyed swimming in a flooded alley after storm Sinlaku rainstorms hit the region. Manus Chiya recorded his cute dogs named Meetung and Aonsin paddling in high-knee water from.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published on August 6, 2020 Delhi VIP area sees road cave-in amid heavy rainfall; many places waterlogged



A VIP area in Delhi saw a part of a road cave in amid heavy rainfall. A sinkhole of around 10 ft by 10 ft was formed on Ashoka Road. Delhi police said that the probable cause of the cave-in was sinking.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on July 22, 2020

