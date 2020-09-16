Global  
 

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Barbados' governor general said.
News video: Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State

Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State 00:56

 Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state [Video]

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

Barbados announces plan to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year

 Barbados announced plans to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year.
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

 The government of Barbados says the time has come to leave the colonial past behind.
Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic

 The Caribbean island’s leader says its people want a ‘Barbadian head of state’ and aim to achieve the goal by November 2021 Barbados has announced its..
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip departing remote Balmoral Castle, will return to England

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are departing from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to an estate in England before returning to Windsor in October.
Barbados announces plan to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year

 Barbados announced plans to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year.
