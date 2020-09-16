Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight

cbs4.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The 55th ACM Awards kick off tonight with a special performance by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: ACM Awards

WEB EXTRA: ACM Awards 01:17

 The ACM Awards are tonight on CBS4. The ceremony was postponed earlier this year because the pandemic and there was a venue change. Here’s a look at what you can expect to see tonight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News [Video]

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:09Published
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards [Video]

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published
Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs [Video]

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (09.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Carrie Underwood Sings Her Hit Song 'Before He Cheats' During ACM Awards 2020's Star-Studded Opening!

 Carrie Underwood hits the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry while participating in the opening number of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

brianaa_13

🦒Briana Mason🦒 If I can’t marry luke bryan please give me carrie underwood 🤤 I know she married too but like let me live my one… https://t.co/A5MmDblsI7 23 minutes ago

nolaboy96

Two Thousand Ughty 🌈 #BlackLivesMatter RT @PopCrave: Also performing at the @ACMawards: Carrie Underwood Keith Urban & P!nk Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Miranda Lambert, Natalie… 3 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight https://t.co/kUz0n9Qcjh 4 hours ago

FCN2go

First Coast News After months of delay, the ACM Awards moved from Las Vegas to Nashville, featuring Taylor Swift's debut performance… https://t.co/PNgxdzc846 4 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight https://t.co/Up3Y6Z6yZ5 5 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight https://t.co/ZOxMpf5lMG 5 hours ago

AGreaterBuckeye

A Greater Buckeye Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight - https://t.co/PGJ70fsOPm https://t.co/OGM9KeD5Ek 5 hours ago

jkdanu

James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight https://t.co/qQnBxwAJFd https://t.co/3k8WxIma5i 5 hours ago