Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood And Luke Combs To Kick-Off 2020 ACM Awards Tonight

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News
Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award..
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards
Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the..
Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs
Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (09.16.20).
After months of delay, the ACM Awards moved from Las Vegas to Nashville, featuring Taylor Swift's debut performance
