Maya Moore of W.N.B.A. Weds Jonathan Irons, Inmate She Helped Free
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ms. Moore took a break from basketball to help free Jonathan Irons. His conviction on burglary and assault charges was overturned in March.
Maya Moore American professional basketball player
WNBA star Moore marries the man she helped free from prisonWNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
BBC News
WNBA's Maya Moore marries man she helped free from prison"Over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts," she said.
CBS News
WNBA's Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons, Man She Helped Free from PrisonWNBA star Maya Moore just dropped a bombshell -- she MARRIED the man she helped free from prison!! Moore -- considered one of the greatest WNBA players EVER --..
TMZ.com
Women's National Basketball Association Top women's professional basketball league in the US
