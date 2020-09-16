Global  
 

Maya Moore of W.N.B.A. Weds Jonathan Irons, Inmate She Helped Free

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ms. Moore took a break from basketball to help free Jonathan Irons. His conviction on burglary and assault charges was overturned in March.
WNBA star Moore marries the man she helped free from prison

 WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
BBC News

