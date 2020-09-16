REPORT: Michigan Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Opts Out, Will Transfer Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is reportedly done playing for the Wolverines. According to The Detroit News, Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother has opted out of the season and will look to transfer to a different program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) The decision comes after Joe Milton beat him out […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

