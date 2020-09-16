|
Barr Told Prosecutors to Consider Sedition Charges for Protest Violence
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The extraordinary suggestion came as the attorney general has emerged as a messenger for President Trump’s re-election campaign.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
In an interview, Barr warned of the U.S. going down ‘the socialist path’ if Trump is not re-elected.
NYTimes.com
Now Trump wants Americans to pay for his defense in a rape-related defamation caseThis is Barr's most egregious act and the logical conclusion of his campaign to remake the DOJ into Trump's personal, taxpayer-funded legal service.
USATODAY.com
Barr says it’s normal for the Justice Dept. to defend the president in a defamation suit.
NYTimes.com
White House Asked Justice Dept. to Take Over Defamation Suit Against Trump, Barr SaysThe attorney general argued that the intervention was routine but did not say why the department waited 10 months to step in.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump unveils vaccine distribution planPresident Donald Trump unveiled his plan for a vaccine distribution despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it may not be widely available..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: CDC director vs President Trump on face masks and vaccinesThe Centers for Disease Control director and US president give contrasting messages on coronavirus.
BBC News
CDC director contradicts Trump on vaccine timeline and face masksCDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield said face masks are an effective tool in fighting the..
CBS News
Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timelinePresident Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before..
CBS News
Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this