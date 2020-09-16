Global  
 

Barr Told Prosecutors to Consider Sedition Charges for Protest Violence

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The extraordinary suggestion came as the attorney general has emerged as a messenger for President Trump’s re-election campaign.
William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Now Trump wants Americans to pay for his defense in a rape-related defamation case

 This is Barr's most egregious act and the logical conclusion of his campaign to remake the DOJ into Trump's personal, taxpayer-funded legal service.
USATODAY.com

White House Asked Justice Dept. to Take Over Defamation Suit Against Trump, Barr Says

 The attorney general argued that the intervention was routine but did not say why the department waited 10 months to step in.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump unveils vaccine distribution plan

 President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for a vaccine distribution despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it may not be widely available..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: CDC director vs President Trump on face masks and vaccines

 The Centers for Disease Control director and US president give contrasting messages on coronavirus.
BBC News

CDC director contradicts Trump on vaccine timeline and face masks

 CDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield said face masks are an effective tool in fighting the..
CBS News

Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline

 President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before..
CBS News
Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused' [Video]

Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Broken Promises To His Voters, He Didn’t Deliver! – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Broken Promises To His Voters, He Didn’t Deliver! – OpEd Trump voters are not inclined to change their minds. Some of them are forever Republicans and will only vote the GOP ticket; they are called hereditary voters....
Eurasia Review

Historic Agreements Boost Trump’s Image As A Peacemaker – OpEd

Historic Agreements Boost Trump’s Image As A Peacemaker – OpEd By Osama Al-Sharif* US President Donald Trump’s quest for a second term this November is proving to be difficult but not impossible. The coronavirus disease...
Eurasia Review

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd In his newly released book "Rage," American journalist Bob Woodward has corroborated what was long known to be an open secret: the existence of a Faustian pact...
Eurasia Review


