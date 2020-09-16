Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally hit exactly 16 years after Ivan, even making landfall at the same spot

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally not only hit on the same day as destructive Hurricane Ivan, it hit at nearly the same spot, Gulf Shores, Ala.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Shores, Alabama Gulf Shores, Alabama City in Alabama, United States

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

 The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm brought winds of up to 105 miles per hour and threatened devastating rainfall. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:52Published

Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama

 Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, bringing torrential rain over a coastal storm surge that..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Evacuees Who Rushed To North Texas To Beat Hurricane Laura Urging Others To Do The Same [Video]

Evacuees Who Rushed To North Texas To Beat Hurricane Laura Urging Others To Do The Same

A Port Arthur family rushed to North Texas to escape Hurricane Laura before it hits. And they are urging others in that area to do the same.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineBelfast TelegraphCBC.caCBS NewsVOA NewsNPRbizjournalsDeutsche Welle

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency as Hurricane Sally approaches

 Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday in the southern states of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Manuel Bojorquez reports...
CBS News


Tweets about this