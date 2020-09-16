|
Hurricane Sally hit exactly 16 years after Ivan, even making landfall at the same spot
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally not only hit on the same day as destructive Hurricane Ivan, it hit at nearly the same spot, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Gulf Shores, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rainThe National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:52Published
Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, AlabamaThe eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in AlabamaHurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, bringing torrential rain over a coastal storm surge that..
USATODAY.com
