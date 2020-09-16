Global  
 

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says there should be football this fall

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
In an interview with 60 Minutes airing this Sunday, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall. See the full report on Orgeron, this Sunday.
