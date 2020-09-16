|
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says there should be football this fall
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
In an interview with 60 Minutes airing this Sunday, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall. See the full report on Orgeron, this Sunday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Orgeron American football coach
What's coming up in season 53 on 60 Minutes60 Minutes' 53rd season kicks off with essential reporting on the upcoming election; a reach into the mouth of a grizzly bear; a question about whether or not..
CBS News
Orgeron on possibility of no fall football: "I don't let it enter my mind"In an interview with 60 Minutes airing this Sunday, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall.
CBS News
60 Minutes premieres its 53rd seasonSunday, we premiere our 53rd season with an interview with former national security adviser retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a report on voting by mail, and a..
CBS News
"Most" LSU football players have had COVID-19, coach saysEd Orgeron did not say whether any LSU players who tested positive have experienced symptoms.
CBS News
LSU Tigers football The official collegiate American football team of Lousiana State University
LSU coach Ed Orgeron reveals most of players already 'have caught' COVID-19LSU coach Ed Orgeron said most of the football team does not have a lot of players in quarantine because of most of them have already caught. COVID-19
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this