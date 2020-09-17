Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Higashioka Blasts 3 Homers, Cole In Postseason Form As Yankees Slam Blue Jays Again

CBS 2 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The Yankees hit a season-best seven homers in another Bronx air show, thumping the Toronto Blue Jays 13-2 on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Toronto Blue Jays to Buffalo: “A good shot in the arm" [Video]

Toronto Blue Jays to Buffalo: “A good shot in the arm"

The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:18Published
Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020 [Video]

Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020

While the Orioles make their way to Boston to start the season Friday night, the Blue Jays are trying to invade Camden Yards to call it their own. At least for a summer.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:04Published
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants. Due to the coronavirus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this