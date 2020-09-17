Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. rolls out plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Federal officials have rolled out plans for how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to Americans free of charge, and top health officials were questioned about it at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Internal medicine physician Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joined CBSN with more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: CDC Rolls Out Plans For Coronavirus Vaccination

CDC Rolls Out Plans For Coronavirus Vaccination 02:01

 Trials continue on several potential coronavirus vaccines. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra looks at the CDC's plans for distributing that vaccine.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Millennials and the Holocaust

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon What is it that causes some to constantly measure how much they are hated? What kind of people demand their host..
WorldNews

Trump says all Americans will have coronavirus vaccine by April, at odds with CDC timeline

 Trump's assessment differs from the one offered by CDC director Robert Redfield, who said a vaccine could be available by late spring or next summer.
USATODAY.com

Millions of Americans still may be eligible for stimulus check

 In California alone, more than 1 million people have yet to claim the emergency relief payments.
CBS News

How Americans with opposing political views interpret the same situation

 Gallup polling going back two decades shows a stark and widening political divide on many issues, leading to questions over just show sharply one's beliefs could..
CBS News

Playing Politics With a Vaccine

 Growing numbers of Americans say they wouldn’t take a coronavirus vaccine if it were available today. If you’ve been watching the presidential campaign,..
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senate GOP deliberates over SCOTUS nomination timeline as Trump prepares to announce pick

 After Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his support for moving ahead with a Supreme Court nomination, Republican lawmakers are now deliberating over whether..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Saturday

 President Trump said he will announce a Supreme Court nominee Saturday after Senate Republicans said they have the votes to bring the nomination to the floor...
CBS News

The House Moves to Avert a Shutdown

 A stopgap bill will still need Senate and Oval Office approval: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancy

 President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine [Video]

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
COVID Cases Rise In Half Of U.S. States [Video]

COVID Cases Rise In Half Of U.S. States

COVID Cases Rise In Half Of U.S. States

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
Breaking COVID-19 News: Who Will Get The Approved Vaccine First? [Video]

Breaking COVID-19 News: Who Will Get The Approved Vaccine First?

Who will get the approved vaccine first? Breaking news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal government has just released their “playbook” for distributing a vaccine once available.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Top brokers name 3 ASX shares to buy today

 Top brokers have named Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) and these ASX shares as buys this week. Here's why they are bullish on them...
Motley Fool

Bad Bunny Performs On Top Of New York City Subway Car

 Latin Trapper Bad Bunny takes to the streets of New York to perform on top of a “train” in the middle of the street.
SOHH

Dodgers claim NL's top seed, another division title

 The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League's top postseason seed and eighth straight division title with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on...
ESPN Also reported by •Mid-DayThe AgeUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime GOP senators push to fill Ginsburg's seat before Election #Day - Sep 21 @ 9:52 PM ET https://t.co/LyKwQ54jY8 52 minutes ago

MurphyMead

SheilaMurphyMead RT @Reuters: Two Republican senators break ranks with Trump on his plan to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme… 7 hours ago