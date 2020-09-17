|
U.S. rolls out plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccine
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Federal officials have rolled out plans for how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to Americans free of charge, and top health officials were questioned about it at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Internal medicine physician Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joined CBSN with more.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Millennials and the HolocaustArticle By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon What is it that causes some to constantly measure how much they are hated? What kind of people demand their host..
WorldNews
Trump says all Americans will have coronavirus vaccine by April, at odds with CDC timelineTrump's assessment differs from the one offered by CDC director Robert Redfield, who said a vaccine could be available by late spring or next summer.
USATODAY.com
Millions of Americans still may be eligible for stimulus checkIn California alone, more than 1 million people have yet to claim the emergency relief payments.
CBS News
How Americans with opposing political views interpret the same situationGallup polling going back two decades shows a stark and widening political divide on many issues, leading to questions over just show sharply one's beliefs could..
CBS News
Playing Politics With a VaccineGrowing numbers of Americans say they wouldn’t take a coronavirus vaccine if it were available today. If you’ve been watching the presidential campaign,..
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Senate GOP deliberates over SCOTUS nomination timeline as Trump prepares to announce pickAfter Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his support for moving ahead with a Supreme Court nomination, Republican lawmakers are now deliberating over whether..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump to announce Supreme Court pick SaturdayPresident Trump said he will announce a Supreme Court nominee Saturday after Senate Republicans said they have the votes to bring the nomination to the floor...
CBS News
The House Moves to Avert a ShutdownA stopgap bill will still need Senate and Oval Office approval: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nomineeUS president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews
Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancyPresident Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this