|
Big surprises and powerful performances at the Academy of Country Music Awards
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards were, in many ways, a reflection of this time of upheaval. Everything was socially distant, but that didn't stop the night's big winners from reaching out to their fans with powerful performances and a message of hope. Gayle King reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award
Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:59Published
Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift Country Performance
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Gayle King American television personality and journalist
Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgChief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this