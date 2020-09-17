Global  
 

Big surprises and powerful performances at the Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards were, in many ways, a reflection of this time of upheaval. Everything was socially distant, but that didn't stop the night's big winners from reaching out to their fans with powerful performances and a message of hope. Gayle King reports.
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: ACM Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Mickey Guyton highlight the show

ACM Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Mickey Guyton highlight the show 01:12

 The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards included a Taylor Swift performance, Mickey Guyton breaking ground, and a tie for "Entertainer of the Year."

Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards | THR News

Taylor Swift made her return to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:59Published
Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance [Video]

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift Country Performance [Video]

Taylor Swift Country Performance

It’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage Wednesday night, singing the twangy-in-the-best-way track “Betty” off her surprise quarantine album “folklore.” She did her own hair, makeup and styling for the performance, per People.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet [Video]

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But through the magic of television, voila! There's no business like show business, ya'll!

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

