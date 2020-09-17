|
Keith Urban looks for common ground on new LP
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Country star Keith Urban says he's driven to find commonality on his new record, "Speed of Now Part 1," and that he's been learning from his wife how to talk more about his feelings. (Sept. 17)
