Trump health staffer Michael Caputo taking leave of absence after targeting CDC scientists
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Health and Human Services communications chief Michael Caputo announced a leave of absence Wednesday, just days after he came under fire for urging Trump supporters to prepare for a left-wing insurrection. Politico reported last week that Caputo's team tried to alter data coming out of the CDC to more closely fit the president's narrative. Dan Diamond, a health care reporter for Politico, broke that story and joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his reporting.
