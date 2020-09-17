Global  
 

Trump health staffer Michael Caputo taking leave of absence after targeting CDC scientists

CBS News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Health and Human Services communications chief Michael Caputo announced a leave of absence Wednesday, just days after he came under fire for urging Trump supporters to prepare for a left-wing insurrection. Politico reported last week that Caputo's team tried to alter data coming out of the CDC to more closely fit the president's narrative. Dan Diamond, a health care reporter for Politico, broke that story and joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his reporting.
News video: Trump Loyalist Michael Caputo Takes Leave Of Absence

Trump Loyalist Michael Caputo Takes Leave Of Absence 01:13

 Michael Caputo is taking a leave of absence from his post as assistant secretary for public affairs in the federal health department after spewing conspiracy theories about COVID-19 in a Facebook live video.

