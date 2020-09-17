Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress headed back to prison for fatal 2010 drunk driving crash

CBS News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
It was a startling development in a case that has bounced around the New Jersey court system for nearly a decade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

‘Melrose Place’ Amy Locane Resentenced to 8 years in Prison For Deadly DWI crash

 Amy Locane -- who played Sandy in the original "Melrose Place" -- was just resentenced for killing someone in a drunk driving accident ... and she's getting 8..
TMZ.com

Deal Reached in N.J. for ‘Millionaires Tax’ to Address Fiscal Crisis

 Gov. Philip Murphy said the tax would help make up shortfalls caused by the pandemic, but Republicans warned it would lead to an exodus of wealthy residents.
NYTimes.com

What happened when Newark's troubled police department was forced to reform

 Journalist and historian Jelani Cobb joined "Red and Blue" to discuss his new documentary for Frontline/PBS, "Policing the Police 2020." In it, he goes back to..
CBS News

UFO Sighting in New Jersey According to Many, Others See a Blimp

 You're about to enter another dimension of sound and sight ... and mind. That, or you're just walking into a tire ad courtesy of a flying billboard -- you tell..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scott Gragson sentenced to prison [Video]

Scott Gragson sentenced to prison

Multi-millionaire real estate executive Scott Gragson has been sentenced to 240 months maximum/96 minimum on both counts. The sentences will be served concurrently. That means he will spend 8 to 20..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:48Published
Woman, 27, Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Fairmont; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor [Video]

Woman, 27, Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Fairmont; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a crash early Sunday morning in Fairmont that left a 27-year-old woman dead. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published
Woman Sentenced To 14 Years In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash [Video]

Woman Sentenced To 14 Years In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A 34-year-old Glen Burnie woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving while intoxicated, which lead to the death of a 19-year-old man in June 2018.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: NJ Law Expands Access To Workers' Comp Benefits For Essential Employees Infected With COVID-19 - Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

 On September 14, 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law Senate Bill 2380 (S2380), dramatically expanding access to workers' compensation benefits...
Mondaq

New Jersey sets US sports betting monthly record at $668M

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, plunking down almost $668 million in...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Mondaq

IPL 2020: Rajathan Royals reveal their new jersey in dramatic skydiving video and its epic!

 Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday revealed their new jersey for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a rather dramatic fashion. The franchise...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this