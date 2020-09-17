Global  
 

Critics say Louisville settled too soon in Breonna Taylor case, betrayed police officers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Critics of Louisville's record payout to Breonna Taylor's family say the settlement was premature and that the mayor betrayed police.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices

Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices 01:03

 Six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home, the city of Louisville has agreed to a major settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

