Smoke from Western wildfires reaches the East Coast as millions of acres burn
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Massive wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have spread smoke as far away as New York City and Washington, D.C. The fires have killed more than 30 people and forced thousands from their homes. KCBS reporter Tina Petal joins CBSN from Sierra Madre, California with the latest on the Bobcat Fire and what people can do to help the evacuees.
