Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoke from Western wildfires reaches the East Coast as millions of acres burn

CBS News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Massive wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have spread smoke as far away as New York City and Washington, D.C. The fires have killed more than 30 people and forced thousands from their homes. KCBS reporter Tina Petal joins CBSN from Sierra Madre, California with the latest on the Bobcat Fire and what people can do to help the evacuees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC 00:38

 Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Borders can't contain climate change: California's crisis is a world management issue

 This week California. Next week the Gulf Coast. Next month Australia. Around the world, we all see the impact of climate change.
USATODAY.com

Taking Stock After a Historic Month of Fire

 Thursday: The August Complex, California’s largest fire ever, started burning a month ago.
NYTimes.com
Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home [Video]

Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu, California beachfront house.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast [Video]

Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast

As deadly wildfires rage across the U.S. west coast, millions of people have been left struggling with some of the world's worst air pollution. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Smoke from western wildfires reaches East Coast; economic losses could reach $150 billion

 Smoke from the wildfires raging across the West has traveled thousands of miles to the East Coast. Latest news on the western fires.
USATODAY.com
Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast [Video]

Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

He survived an Oregon wildfire by perching on a rock in a river, fending off embers with a chair

 Trapped in a canyon by downed trees and flames, an Oregon man survived on a rock in the middle of a river. He made time for a beer, too.
USATODAY.com

The Conversation: Climate change and forest management have both fuelled today's epic Western wildfires in US

 COMMENT: What is driving the wildfires that are ravaging California, Oregon and Washington? US President Donald Trump and state officials have offered sharply..
New Zealand Herald

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America

Heat ray 'was sought' against protest in Washington's Lafayette Square

 Military police requested a heat ray before clearing a Washington DC square in June, a major says.
BBC News

Military Police Considered Using Heat Ray on D.C. Protesters, Whistle-Blower Says

 A National Guard officer called in to enforce the June crackdown on protesters testified that a top official sought out heat rays and sound cannons hours before..
NYTimes.com

National Guard major: Military police asked about using 'heat ray' against DC protesters

 Developed by the military as a crowd dispersal tool, the ADS has largely been abandoned amid doubt of its effectiveness and ethical questions.
USATODAY.com

Many states aren’t reporting rapid COVID-19 test results

 Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Over 20 states aren’t including results from a type of rapid COVID-19 test in their..
The Verge

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

NYC delays in-person learning for most students

 New York City has again delayed the start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system, this time a result of..
USATODAY.com

Facing Monday deadline, New York City will again delay start of in-person classes

 Whether NYC can successfully reopen its schools and restart in-person instruction has big implications for other large, urban districts.
 
USATODAY.com
Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman [Video]

Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman

The rapper was hit with the court action in October 2018, after New York DJ Funkmaster Flex obtained a copy of her song Sorry, which featured a sample of Chapman's 1988 track Baby Can I Hold You.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
NYC delays in-person learning for a second time [Video]

NYC delays in-person learning for a second time

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples with how to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

Sierra Madre, California Sierra Madre, California City in California, United States


KCBS (AM) KCBS (AM) Radio station in San Francisco, California

Strong winds may worsen uncontrolled wildfires across West

 Strong winds are fanning dozens of wildfires burning across the nation's western states. CBS News' Laura Podesta rounds up the latest developments, and KCBS..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Smokey Skies Over West Coast [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Smokey Skies Over West Coast

Downtown Los Angeles and the city of Seattle showed smokey skies on Wednesday. The haze is from the wildfires that are devastating parts of the West Coast. Smoke from the fires has reached the East..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe [Video]

Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe

European scientists announced on Wednesday that smoke from North American wildfires is "significantly more intense than the 2003-2019 average for the whole country and the affected states".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Experts: N95 masks best for smoke protection amid wildfires [Video]

Experts: N95 masks best for smoke protection amid wildfires

Wildfire smoke from west coast fires is moving into areas like Southern California, creating a haze and air quality dangers.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Are Recent Wildfires Enough To Restore The Equilibrium With Fire?

 More than 100 large wildfires are burning in the West, fueled in part by forests full of dry brush and dead trees. NPR discusses whether these wildfires could...
NPR Also reported by •CBC.caNaturalNews.comWorldNewsJapan Today

California wildfires: Historic fire season forces blackouts and helicopter rescues; Oregon issues evacuation orders

 California's largest utility is cutting power. Helicopters were being sent to rescue hikers. High temps are fueling fires across Oregon and Washington.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Japan TodayBBC News

Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says

 Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes force evacuations and incinerate homes and businesses. Oregon...
bizjournals


Tweets about this