Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez Signs Amendments Opening Entertainment Venues And Allowing For Limited Competitive Sports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed amendments to emergency orders allowing for the opening of several types of entertainment venues and also permitting certain specified sports scrimmages. The mayor's amendments will go into effect as of Friday at 12:01 p.m., county officials said. Here are the amendments to the emergency orders signed by Mayor Gimenez: Amendment No. 1 to Emergency Order 28-20 allows the opening of movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, and indoor amusement facilities at 50 percent capacity. All venues must strictly follow rules set in the New Normal Guidebook. This amendment allows for indoor consumption of food and beverages within movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, casinos, and indoor amusement facilities, but only in designated areas. This amendment also allows for live performances, provided performers are no less than 10 feet from patrons at all times and such patrons observe such performances from tables or stationary seats. Amendment No. 1 to Emergency Order 29-20 allows for limited competitive play, including scrimmages. However, organized inter-team sports and league games will not be permitted, except in the case of tennis, racquetball and baseball, if masks are worn at all times. This amendment also requires facial coverings to be worn at all times for other activities on athletic fields. The office of the mayor announced that the administration will be meeting next week with owners of bars and adult entertainment establishments, along with the County's medical experts, to determine the rules to safely open these facilities in the future.


