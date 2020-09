TomoNews US - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published La Nina Is Officially Here. This Is What It Means for Our Weather 01:19 COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday, September 11 that the weather pattern known as La Nina had officially formed. La Nina — which means "little girl" in Spanish — is a complex ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that occurs every few years in the Pacific...