Pac-12 football aiming for the season to start on Halloween, but hurdles remain (especially in the Bay Area)

Denver Post Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Pac-12 athletic directors are targeting Oct. 31 as the start of the football season, pending approval from the presidents and subject to the easing of local health restrictions, according to conference sources. “It might be a challenge, but many of us would like to play then,” said a source familiar with the decision-making. “We think […]
