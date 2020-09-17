|
H.R. McMaster says Trump’s Afghanistan policy makes U.S. less safe
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
"He, in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government," McMaster said of the president's plan in Afghanistan. See the full interview with the former National Security Adviser, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Donald Trump
Afghanistan
Taliban
National Security Advisor (United States)
