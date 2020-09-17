Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Model Amy Dorris Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault

The Wrap Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Model Amy Dorris Accuses Trump of Sexual AssaultA former model accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault Thursday, saying he forcibly kissed and groped her at the 1997 U.S. Open in New York.

Amy Dorris told the Guardian that Trump forced his tongue down her throat and grabbed her butt and breasts outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tennis tournament.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris told the Guardian, adding that she “couldn’t get out” of the real estate mogul’s grip.

*Also Read:* Michael Cohen on Why Republicans Still Back Trump: 'We're Stupid'

She pushed his tongue with her teeth, she said, possibly hurting it.

“It was pretty traumatic and jarring and shocking,” she added.

According to the Guardian, Dorris backed up her account by producing her U.S. Open ticket as well as photos of herself with Trump. The paper also said it corroborated the story with confidants Dorris recounted it to. Trump was married to second wife Marla Maples at the time of the alleged assault.

Dorris said she considered speaking publicly when numerous other women began making similar accusations during the 2016 campaign season, but feared retribution.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” the mother of twins said. “And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

A lawyer for the president did not immediately return a request for comment, but the Guardian noted Trump’s attorneys have denied the accusation. Legal adviser Jenna Ellis told Fox News, “The allegations are totally false. We will consider every legal means available to hold The Guardian accountable for its malicious publication of this unsubstantiated story. This is just another pathetic attempt to attack President Trump right before the election.”

Numerous women — including “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, magazine writer E. Jean Carroll and People writer Natasha Stoynoff — have accused Trump of sexual assault. Trump denies all accusations.

Watch Dorris’ interview with The Guardian above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Trump Accuses Twitter of Trending Only 'Bad' Stories About Him

Michael Cohen on Why Republicans Still Back Trump: 'We're Stupid'

Bob Woodward Denounces Trump's 'Leadership Failure' Amid Coronavirus (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: 'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video 07:53

 Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well [Video]

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.'..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

‘I Felt Violated’: Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

 Donald Trump finds himself on the receiving end of yet another sexual assault allegation, and this time it’s former model Amy Dorris who has claimed that the...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this

MooreDNA_2017

How can I be pessimistic when Im still alive? -JB RT @PhilipRucker: “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it” — former model Amy Dorris accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 199… 19 seconds ago

tobetterdays3

Peggy Mitchell RT @Jennagizer81: When 1 person accuses you of rape & assault, maybe you can explain it away. When multiple women, girls & boys accuse you… 2 minutes ago

angelsd1

Angel Davila @thehill We have a monster in charge. Even if your are not a Democrat, you must be an American. An American woman w… https://t.co/PEKc6Er8sj 3 minutes ago

petew_n

quarterhorse1 @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @gop #TrumpTheRapist Donald Trump is a danger to women. https://t.co/aZeVbrr9l4 6 minutes ago

gmacool39

gmacool RT @redpill_4: OMG AGAIN! The DemonRats are desperate & this too shall fail miserably. DemonRats have started back at the beginning of thei… 6 minutes ago