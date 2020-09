DJ Anthony Styles Governor Says Most Of Texas Can Loosen Limits On Businesses, But Bars Must Stay Shut https://t.co/pP7GVF3o18 #world #news #politics 9 minutes ago

LEO Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says COVID-19 is still a threat. But with hospitalizations dropping in most parts of Texas,… https://t.co/DbRiV9A8qd 2 hours ago

Z RT @John_Tedesco: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says COVID-19 is still a threat. But with hospitalizations dropping in most parts of Texas, the go… 3 hours ago

Foundation Engineer RT @jasonwheelertv: #BreakingNews: #Texas governor expands #reopening--says in areas with lower #Covid hospitalizations (that's most of the… 3 hours ago

John Tedesco Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says COVID-19 is still a threat. But with hospitalizations dropping in most parts of Texas,… https://t.co/QMXReGGnTQ 5 hours ago

Scott Eslinger Texas bars must remain closed as most restaurants reopen to 75%, Gov. Abbott says https://t.co/EWRNkkDjLy 5 hours ago

FOX West Texas Texas bars must remain closed as most restaurants reopen to 75%, Gov. Abbott says https://t.co/McHgMrSTfM 6 hours ago