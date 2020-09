You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Latest Coronavirus Numbers



The Florida Department of Health is releasing the latest coronavirus numbers for our state and our region. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus in numbers: 365,174 cases confirmed in UK



The Government has said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further3,497 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Overall, 365,174 caseshave been confirmed. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 5 days ago Coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sep. 9



State Health Officials are reporting fewer than 140 new cases of coronavirus. This is the first time the number has been this low - since June 14. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this