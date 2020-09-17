|
Captain Sir Tom Moore releases autobiography, launches foundation
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
100-year-old Second World War veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's National Health Service, launches a not-for-profit foundation, an autobiography and says he wants David Beckham to play him in a biopic. (Sept. 17)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore story to be made into movieA look at who could play Capt Sir Tom, in the upcoming film by the makers of Fisherman's Friends.
BBC News
Showbiz Minute: Groom, 'Princess Bride,' Moore"Forrest Gump" author Winston Groom dies at 77; Wisconsin Democrats' "Princess Bride" reading raises $4.3M; Sir Tom Moore adds book and foundation to..
USATODAY.com
David Beckham English association football player and model
Victoria Beckham joined by Beckham clan for digital LFW presentation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Gonzalo Higuain Leaves Juventus, Set For Inter Miami SwitchGonzalo Higuain has left Juventus and will join David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami....
WorldNews
David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
CCTV released of man wanted for NHS worker mask attackPolice believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who was not wearing a mask.
BBC News
Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies
A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
CBS News
This MYSTERIOUS Russian village was separated from the mainland and desertedSankovo-Medvezhye in Belarus is yet another Russian exclave but, unlike Kaliningrad, it’s history is quite sinister. Few people know about the two Russian..
WorldNews
Solomon Islands: Men working for WW2 bomb clearing agency die in explosionThe men were working to help dispose of the many unexploded World War Two bombs on the islands.
BBC News
Japan’s ex-PM Abe visits controversial Tokyo shrineFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression. Abe’s visit Saturday,..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this