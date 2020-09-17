Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Captain Sir Tom Moore releases autobiography, launches foundation

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
100-year-old Second World War veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's National Health Service, launches a not-for-profit foundation, an autobiography and says he wants David Beckham to play him in a biopic. (Sept. 17)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography

Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography 01:00

 Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walkinglaps of his garden in Bedfordshire, has written a book about his life calledTomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year. The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore story to be made into movie

 A look at who could play Capt Sir Tom, in the upcoming film by the makers of Fisherman's Friends.
BBC News

Showbiz Minute: Groom, 'Princess Bride,' Moore

 "Forrest Gump" author Winston Groom dies at 77; Wisconsin Democrats' "Princess Bride" reading raises $4.3M; Sir Tom Moore adds book and foundation to..
USATODAY.com

David Beckham David Beckham English association football player and model

Victoria Beckham joined by Beckham clan for digital LFW presentation [Video]

Victoria Beckham joined by Beckham clan for digital LFW presentation

Victoria Beckham was supported by her close-knit family at her London Fashion Week digital presentation, even without a front row.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Gonzalo Higuain Leaves Juventus, Set For Inter Miami Switch

 Gonzalo Higuain has left Juventus and will join David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami....
WorldNews
David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series [Video]

David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series

David Beckham is reportedly planning a career-spanning TV documentary modelled on Netflix's Michael Jordan series The Last Dance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

CCTV released of man wanted for NHS worker mask attack

 Police believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who was not wearing a mask.
BBC News
Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS [Video]

Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS

A Spitfire has taken to the skies bearing a special message thanking the NHSfor its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Emblazoned with the wordsTHANK U NHS, the aircraft took off from Cumbernauld Airport in NorthLanarkshire on Thursday morning to fly over hospitals around Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

World War II World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

 2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
CBS News

This MYSTERIOUS Russian village was separated from the mainland and deserted

 Sankovo-Medvezhye in Belarus is yet another Russian exclave but, unlike Kaliningrad, it’s history is quite sinister. Few people know about the two Russian..
WorldNews

Solomon Islands: Men working for WW2 bomb clearing agency die in explosion

 The men were working to help dispose of the many unexploded World War Two bombs on the islands.
BBC News

Japan’s ex-PM Abe visits controversial Tokyo shrine

 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression. Abe’s visit Saturday,..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Tom Moore takes salute from young soldiers [Video]

Sir Tom Moore takes salute from young soldiers

Captain Sir Tom Moore watches junior soldiers march in their passing outparade in his capacity as Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College inHarrogate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Captain Sir Tom visits Army Foundation College [Video]

Captain Sir Tom visits Army Foundation College

Captain Sir Tom Moore has visited an Army Foundation College in Harrogate as part of his new role as honorary colonel. Sir Tom said it is "truly a great honour" to visit the "outstanding"..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published
Captain Sir Tom 'delighted' by Army training college honour [Video]

Captain Sir Tom 'delighted' by Army training college honour

Captain Sir Tom Moore said it is "truly a great honour" to be made honorarycolonel of an Army training college as he visited the military establishmentas part of his new role. The 100-year-old Second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this

noticias_buceo

Buceo - Scuba News RT @GoDiveNow: Divers have found what they believe is the wreck of a U.S. Navy submarine lost 77 years ago in Southeast Asia, providing a c… 5 days ago

GoDiveNow

Go Dive Now Divers have found what they believe is the wreck of a U.S. Navy submarine lost 77 years ago in Southeast Asia, prov… https://t.co/vgkIJHqzrJ 5 days ago

kidcurry05

vickie dailey Divers think they've found the USS Grenadier, a U.S. submarine lost during WWII https://t.co/5hp30UKXFQ via @CBSNews 6 days ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. For Your Information. Divers think they've found the USS Grenadier, a U.S. submarine lost during WWII https://t.co/QNcgoBO0Gu via @CBSNews 6 days ago

MichaelZbierski

Michael Zbierski 🇵🇱 🇺🇸 Divers think they've found the #USSGrenadier (SS-210), a U.S. submarine lost during #WWII https://t.co/3ifYlcsAw3 1 week ago

netdog713

netdog713 Divers think they've found the USS Grenadier, a U.S. submarine lost during WWII https://t.co/pmH594BUXm via @CBSNews 1 week ago

firejelly40

firejelly40 RT @CBSNews: Divers think they've found the USS Grenadier, a U.S. submarine lost during WWII https://t.co/3L3MpRTVMA 1 week ago

YUJI_SA_SD_SS

[email protected]_紙芝居やれます、但戦前。64天安門。 反集近閉で国難(武漢ウィルス)に打ち勝とう。 RT @SX2320: Divers think they've found the USS Grenadier, a U.S. submarine lost during WWII https://t.co/XhLQxCOiR9 via @CBSNews 1 week ago