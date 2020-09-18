Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Constitution Day: Breaking down the nation's founding document

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
This Thursday marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Author Ben Sheehan digs into the Constitution in his book entitled ""OMG, WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?"" He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the document’s impact on our current state of affairs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Constitution Day (United States) Constitution Day (United States) Holiday in the US

Attorney General William Barr brings up slavery when referring to quarantining during the pandemic

 The attorney general made several shocking statements at a Constitution Day event sponsored by Hillsdale College. Catherine Herridge reports from the Department..
CBS News

Tweets about this