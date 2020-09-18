|
Constitution Day: Breaking down the nation's founding document
This Thursday marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Author Ben Sheehan digs into the Constitution in his book entitled ""OMG, WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?"" He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the document’s impact on our current state of affairs.
|
|
