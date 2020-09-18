|
Trump and Biden hold dueling events in battleground states
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden had a CNN Town Hall-style event in Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 1997 U.S. OpenAmy Dorris made the allegations in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.
CBS News
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas slapped with additional chargesIn a recording released by Parnas' attorney earlier this year, President Trump told Parnas he wanted him to "take out" the Ukrainian ambassador.
CBS News
CBS Evening News, September 17, 2020Rising tensions between Trump and CDC chief over vaccine timeline; Daughter's tweet helps save her father's food truck
CBS News
Ex-climate change denier: "It's insane to play dice with the planet""If mainstream climate science is as far off as Donald Trump argues, then mainstream atmospheric physics is premised on a whole bunch of hooey."
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"Sunrise Movement co-founder and executive director Varshini Prakash says a "just transition" is necessary for a green economy and says policy reform can only be..
CBS News
Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in..
CBS News
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Green Party candidates won't be on ballot in PennsylvaniaThe ruling comes days the state Supreme Court in another battleground state, Wisconsin, also ruled the Green Party won't be on the ballot there.
CBS News
Eagle Scout builds outdoor classroom for local schoolJonas Seibert, a high school freshman and Eagle Scout, built an outdoor classroom for a school in his Wisconsin community, hoping to give students a breath of..
CBS News
4 shot outside senior apartments in WisconsinFour people, including the assailant, have been shot outside a senior living apartment complex in Wisconsin. (Sept. 17)
USATODAY.com
Man Finds Apparent Brain Washed Ashore On BeachFinding a message in a bottle on the beach is one thing, but this guy found a brain washed ashore ... wrapped in foil!!! The gross discovery happened on the..
TMZ.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
9/17/20: Red and BlueWhen will the COVID19 vaccine be available?; Pa. Supreme Court rules on Green Party candidate
CBS News
How pandemic jobless benefits create a "perfect storm" for fraudThe PUA program is a lifeline for millions, but according to Pennsylvania's attorney general, also "open season" for "fraudsters."
CBS News
Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change commentsWith just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes,..
CBS News
