Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden hold dueling events in battleground states

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden had a CNN Town Hall-style event in Pennsylvania.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump 01:26

 Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 1997 U.S. Open

 Amy Dorris made the allegations in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.
CBS News

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas slapped with additional charges

 In a recording released by Parnas' attorney​ earlier this year, President Trump told Parnas he wanted him to "take out" the Ukrainian ambassador.
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 17, 2020

 Rising tensions between Trump and CDC chief over vaccine timeline; Daughter's tweet helps save her father's food truck
CBS News

Ex-climate change denier: "It's insane to play dice with the planet"

 "If mainstream climate science is as far off as Donald Trump argues, then mainstream atmospheric physics is premised on a whole bunch of hooey."
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"

 Sunrise Movement co-founder and executive director Varshini Prakash says a "just transition" is necessary for a green economy and says policy reform can only be..
CBS News
Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President. Some, including Troye, have also endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden. In a two-minute video released Thursday, Troye accused Trump of failing to protect the American public because he only cared about getting reelected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in..
CBS News
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray [Video]

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Green Party candidates won't be on ballot in Pennsylvania

 The ruling comes days the state Supreme Court in another battleground state, Wisconsin, also ruled the Green Party won't be on the ballot there.
CBS News

Eagle Scout builds outdoor classroom for local school

 Jonas Seibert, a high school freshman and Eagle Scout, built an outdoor classroom for a school in his Wisconsin community, hoping to give students a breath of..
CBS News

4 shot outside senior apartments in Wisconsin

 Four people, including the assailant, have been shot outside a senior living apartment complex in Wisconsin. (Sept. 17)
 
USATODAY.com

Man Finds Apparent Brain Washed Ashore On Beach

 Finding a message in a bottle on the beach is one thing, but this guy found a brain washed ashore ... wrapped in foil!!! The gross discovery happened on the..
TMZ.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

9/17/20: Red and Blue

 When will the COVID19 vaccine be available?; Pa. Supreme Court rules on Green Party candidate
CBS News

How pandemic jobless benefits create a "perfect storm" for fraud

 The PUA program is a lifeline for millions, but according to Pennsylvania's attorney general, also "open season" for "fraudsters."
CBS News

Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change comments

 With just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes,..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to five points [Video]

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to five points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates [Video]

Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates

Trump took to Twitter Monday to share his willingness to participate in another debate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

'He knew it and did nothing. It's close to criminal': Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19

 US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bluntly contradicted President Donald Trump's suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine may be only weeks away. He...
DNA

Trump Won't Attend UN General Assembly in Person

 President Donald Trump will not attend United Nations General Assembly in person next week, and instead will participate virtually, according to White House...
Newsmax

Biden Condemns All Rioting, Says ‘I’m Waiting for the Day’ Trump Denounces Far Right Militias

 At a CNN town hall, Joe Biden condemned President Donald Trump for not condemning violence committed by far right and militia groups that he "incites."
Mediaite


Tweets about this