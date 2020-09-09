Global  
 

Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 1997 U.S. Open

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020
Amy Dorris made the allegations in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.
News video: 'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video 07:53

 Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her...

