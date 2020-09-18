Global  
 

Virus Pulls Down Trump, Poll Shows, and G.O.P. Senators Suffer With Him

NYTimes.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina. Susan Collins trailed her Democratic rival in Maine’s Senate race.
Susan Collins

Donald Trump

President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timeline

 As the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

 Trump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

Republican Party (United States)

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat Quickly

 Social conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats. Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon [Video]

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon

A lawyer said Friday that in 2017, she witnessed a former GOP congressman dangle a pardon from President Donald Trump before her client, Julian Assange. Jennifer Robinson's testimony was part of Assange's ongoing UK extradition trial. She said the congressman was then US Representative Dana Rohrabacher. Robinson explained that the pardon was in exchange for identifying the source of the leaked DNC documents distributed by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Maine

Seasonal workers in Maine brace for long winter amid coronavirus

 Thousands of seasonal workers are entering their coldest, slowest season without their annual financial safety net, robbed by COVID-19 of a summer's worth of..
CBS News

Residents angry after Maine wedding linked to 7 virus deaths

 "I don't think they should have had the wedding," said a member of the church where the ceremony was held.
CBS News

Siena College

3 Takeaways From the New York Times/Siena College Poll

 President Trump and Joe Biden can both point to advantages in our new poll of Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com

Arizona

Legal advice is often unaffordable. Here's how more people can get help: Kourlis and Gorsuch

 Arizona and Utah are pioneering ways to expand access to legal services, and we hope other states follow. You shouldn't have to go it alone in court.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States)

AP Top Stories Sept. 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

United States Senate

Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before election

 The Republican senator announced that she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election"
CBS News

President Trump Visits Crucial State Of Wisconsin Where Poll Shows Biden Leading [Video]

President Trump Visits Crucial State Of Wisconsin Where Poll Shows Biden Leading

CBS4's Natalie Brand has more from the campaign trail.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published
New poll puts Trump behind Biden in Arizona [Video]

New poll puts Trump behind Biden in Arizona

On the day President Trump returns to Phoenix for yet another visit to Arizona, a new poll shows he is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a large margin.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:07Published
Growing Concern Over President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic [Video]

Growing Concern Over President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic

Nicole Killion reports a new CBS News poll shows Joe Biden leading in traditionally red Arizona.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Rep. Doug Collins hit for tweeting about Ginsburg's abortion stance shortly after her death

 GOP Rep. Doug Collins, who is running for Senate in Georgia, faced backlash when he offered condolences to “30 million babies” he said died as late Justice...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Susan Collins endorsed by blue-state Republican governors in major Maine Senate race

 Larry Hogan and Charlie Baker, popular Republican governors of blue states, backed moderate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in her reelection race Friday.
FOXNews.com

What you need to know about Maine's US Senate election between Susan Collins and Sara Gideon

 Collins, lauded as a rare independent voice, is facing the toughest re-election battle of her career thanks to President Trump's plunging popularity.
Business Insider


