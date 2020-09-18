|
Virus Pulls Down Trump, Poll Shows, and G.O.P. Senators Suffer With Him
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina. Susan Collins trailed her Democratic rival in Maine’s Senate race.
