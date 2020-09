Pope Seeks to 'Liberate' Virgin Mary From the Mafia Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pope Francis is giving his blessing to a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organized crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends. The Vatican's Pontifical Marian Academy launched the think tank Friday at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this