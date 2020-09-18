Global  
 

Hurricane Sally destroys communities in Florida and Alabama

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Manuel Bojorquez takes an aerial tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Sally through Florida and Alabama.
 The remnants of Hurricane Sally dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia on Thursday, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power and others with ruined homes.

Live coverage of Sally: At least $29M in damage in Florida county; 330K still without power; bridge may be closed for month

 After Hurricane Sally drenched Alabama and Florida, officials say the storm caused at least $29 million of damage in Escambia County and Pensacola.
Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins

 Local authorities and the National Guard brought stranded people to safety. The risk of flooding from swollen rivers remains in the Florida Panhandle and..
Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida [Video]

Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida

Thousands have been left without power along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally made landfall triggering large queues at gas stations. According to reports, more than 500,000 homes and businesses..

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the..

Gov. Desantis update of Hurricane Sally [Video]

Gov. Desantis update of Hurricane Sally

Gov. Desantis says there have been no deaths in Florida connected to Hurricane Sally.

