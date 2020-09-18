Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump blasts 1619 Project, which reviews legacy of slavery

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The president said the project aimed at exploring how central slavery was to America's founding "warped" American history. He also signed an order creating a "1776 commission."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump over Democrats’ emails source’

 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal by Donald Trump to avoid extradition by revealing the source of the hacking of Democratic party..
WorldNews

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden take part in two very different campaign events

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to wrap up President Trump's busy week and share insight on the two different..
CBS News

US ready to ban TikTok and WeChat in 48 hours

 The ban will take effect in two days unless President Trump intervenes.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil' [Video]

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:00Published
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' [Video]

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.' Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’ [Video]

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this