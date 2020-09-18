|
Trump blasts 1619 Project, which reviews legacy of slavery
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The president said the project aimed at exploring how central slavery was to America's founding "warped" American history. He also signed an order creating a "1776 commission."
|
|
