Sarah Paulson on new Netflix series "Ratched" and revisiting iconic "Cuckoo's Nest" character
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new Netflix series "Ratched," which is inspired by the iconic character, asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, from both the book and movie "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Nurse Ratched Main antagonist of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest''
Sarah Paulson American actress
