Sarah Paulson on new Netflix series "Ratched" and revisiting iconic "Cuckoo's Nest" character

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new Netflix series "Ratched," which is inspired by the iconic character, asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, from both the book and movie "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews 04:25

 'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'

Nurse Ratched Nurse Ratched Main antagonist of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest''


Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson American actress

Sarah Paulson and Sharon Stone like the female-centric experience

 Sharon Stone never starred opposite a woman who also produced a project, until she made "Ratched" with Sarah Paulson: "Sarah's spectacular." (Sept. 15)
 
USATODAY.com
Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News [Video]

Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News

Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51Published

Netflix Netflix American streaming service

Is Netflix losing subscribers over 'Cuties'? Maybe.

 Two data analytics companies report a decline in Netflix subscribers amid the controversy over "Cuties," which many say sexualizes young girls.
USATODAY.com

Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

 Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in..
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris of ‘Cheer’ Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

 Mr. Harris, a fan favorite on the Netflix series, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography on Thursday.
NYTimes.com

Emily in Paris Trailer [Video]

Emily in Paris Trailer

Emily in Paris - Official Trailer - Netflix - Say oui to new possibilities! Emily in Paris, a new series from Creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, premieres October 2. Only on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis Tease 'Ratched' [Video]

Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis Tease 'Ratched'

The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis. ET Canada digital reporter..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:54Published
Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer [Video]

Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:48Published

