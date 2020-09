You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources City leaders, fans react to booing at Chiefs home opener



There's been debate over whether the crowd was booing, shouting "Chiefs" or something else at the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener Thursday during a moment of unity. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Bars, fans prepare for Chiefs home opener



The stands at Arrowhead Stadium will look very different for the home opener Thursday night. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago Kansas City turns red with Chiefs fever



Reminders of the reigning Super Bowl champions are back at Union Station, where the team celebrated with Chiefs Kingdom seven months ago. On the eve of their home opener, those fans can't wait. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Follow Live: Chargers looking to shock Chiefs in home opener Follow Live: Chargers looking to shock Chiefs in home opener

ESPN 3 hours ago





Tweets about this