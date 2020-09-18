Global  
 

National Museum of African American History and Culture reopens, six months after pandemic closure

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Smithsonian is reopening four of its museums Friday after they were closed for more than six months because of the pandemic. Chip Reid gets an exclusive look at what one of the museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is doing to keep visitors safe.
