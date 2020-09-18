|
National Museum of African American History and Culture reopens, six months after pandemic closure
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Smithsonian is reopening four of its museums Friday after they were closed for more than six months because of the pandemic. Chip Reid gets an exclusive look at what one of the museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is doing to keep visitors safe.
National Museum of African American History and Culture History museum in NW Washington, DC
Smithsonian Institution Group of museums and research centers administered by the United States government
