Subtropical Storm Alpha, First Greek Letter Storm, Forms Off Portugal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cyclist Stops for Epic Sunset as Storm Approaches



Occurred on August 18, 2020 / Lancaster, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "I was out on a bike ride on Route 135 in Lancaster, New Hampshire and turned around when I noticed lightning off in the.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:35 Published on August 21, 2020 Terrifying dust storm towers over mountains in Arizona



This is the breathtaking moment a huge orange dust cloud towered over mountains in Arizona on Sunday evening (August 16). The cloud emerged in the town of Gila Bend on the outskirts of Phoenix as.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38 Published on August 17, 2020 Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic



This morning Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic. Gonzalo is far offshore but it could eventually move to the lower Caribbean sea by this weekend. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this