Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Slams Biden on Swine Flu

Newsmax Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday responded to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's criticism of his coronavirus response by hitting out at the former vice president over the 2009 swine flu outbreak. Trump tweeted on Friday: "Biden FAILED BADLY with the Swine Flu. It was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Events In Battleground States

Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Events In Battleground States 04:08

 President Trump made another trip to the battleground state of Wisconsin Thursday night, holding a rally just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden held a CNN Town Hall-style event in another battleground state, Pennsylvania.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls [Video]

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments [Video]

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

'44 million tests ahead': Trump cites PM Modi appreciation in COVID-19 fight

 US President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for doing a great job in coronavirus testing, as he continued to slam his...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this