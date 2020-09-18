Global  
 

Steve Harvey Backs Ellen DeGeneres Amid Reports Of Racism, Mean Behavior

Daily Caller Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
TV show host Steve Harvey defended Ellen DeGeneres amid reports of racist and toxic behavior behind the scenes of her daytime talk show. Harvey gave his support for DeGeneres during Thursday’s premiere episode of People TV. Harvey claimed DeGeneres is “one of the coolest and kindest people [he has] met in this business.” Steve Harvey […]
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Reports in Talk Show Return | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Reports in Talk Show Return | THR News 02:15

 Ellen DeGeneres addressed multiple reports about a "toxic" work culture on her eponymous show when the daytime program returned on Monday.

